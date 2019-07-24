“Abner” Pet of The Day July 24

Meet “Abner”, our Pet of The Day today. Abner is a 6-year-old male mixed breed. He looks like he has some Lab in his family tree and Abner loves the water like most Labs do. Abner weighs 55 pounds and has a beautiful chocolate brown coat. He loves to play with his tennis ball and be around his people. It would be best if the entire family met Abner before adoption, including other dogs because Abner is selective about his canine friends. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Abner by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-landing.org.