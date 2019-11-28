“Ace” Pet of The Day November 28

Meet "Alanna", our Pet of the Day today. She's a beautiful senior cat looking for her new home! At 7 years old, she has not lived with any other animals or children before, but may be able to live with other animals that aren't too rambunctious, as long as she has a proper introduction period! Alanna is used to a quiet home without too much ruckus going on, and has been described as a low-energy kitty. She would love a window to bask in the sun in. It might take a bit to completely bring her out of her shell, but she's worth it! Alanna has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about her by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.