“Adam” Pet of The Day September 11

Meet Adam, our Pet of The Day today. Adam is a handsome senior cat who doesn’t act like he’s 10!

He is friendly and outgoing and enjoys attention. He should be fine with kids and cats and maybe a polite dog.

He does have a funky rib. It’s nothing to worry about but it can be startling when you pick him up and feel it!

He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting online or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.