“Adelaide”, Pet of the Day July 24

Meet “Adelaide”, our Pet of The Day today. Adelaide is a sweet girl who is looking for a forever home where she can be the only pet.

She loves kids but would do best with kids who are old enough to be gentle with her (she enjoys gentle pets but does not enjoy hugs and kisses!)

She is terrified of cats and will cower and hiss.

She hopes her special person comes along soon. She has a lot of love to give!

UPDATE FROM FOSTER: Adelaide can be shy around new people but once she’s comfortable she’s quite playful! Her favorite thing is to sit on the windowsill and enjoy the fresh air.

Adelaide was in foster care over quarantine, and is now back at the shelter waiting for her forever home!

She is 2 years old, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting her, please come visit her at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30am -5pm. Wednesdays we are open till 6pm.

You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.

Her adoption fee is $84.00