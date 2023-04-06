LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Snover is a cute little pibble breed puppy looking for the right family that has the patience to welcome him into their home.

He’s looking a little bit rough at the moment because he’s being treated for a skin infection, but Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter staff said he is looking better every day.

Snover, who is only 4 months old, will need some help growing up to be the best dog he can be, so try to be patient with him.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can inquire about Snover and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.