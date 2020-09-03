“Arlan” Pet of The Day September 3

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Meet “Arlan”, our Pet of the Day today. Arlan and his brother Arbaugh were found running together and brought to the shelter. They appear to have had a rough time recently. They are both thin and dirty (it appears that they were either tied up or crated for long periods of time).

They aren’t holding any grudges though! They love people and seem fine with dogs. They were interested in cats and might chase one if it runs. They should be fine with sturdy kids (they could use some training and exercise!).

They do not need to be adopted together but they would enjoy a playmate in their new homes.

Arbaugh has found his forever home, but Arlan is still waiting for his home.

He is 5 years old. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

His adoption fee is $105.00.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting online or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.