Meet "Blow Pop", our Pet of The Day today. Blow Pop is a 4-year-old female cat. She is recovering from leg surgery and now she's ready for her new family. Blow Pop is good around other animals and would likely do well with cat-savvy children. She loves to cuddle and will be a great companion. Blow Pop has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Blow Pop by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.