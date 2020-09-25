“Atoine” Pet of The Day September 25

Meet Atoine, our Pet of the Day. Atoine is a beautiful black/white cat looking for her forever home.

She loves attention and is quick to call out for you to stop and pet her.

She would love a home where she can get lots of attention! She should be fine with kids and cats and a dog who minds his manners!

She is two years old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Don’t forget, we have Caturday Saturday’s, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens. Senior cats and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!