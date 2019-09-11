‘Auggie” Pet of The Day September 11

Meet “Auggie”, our Pet of The Day today. Auggie is a 10-year-old male beagle mix. He’s a smaller guy and is very friendly. Auggie knows his sit command and is ready to show you what a good boy he is. He loves to be around his people and is happy to just hang around with his family. It’s would be a good idea to bring the entire family in to meet Auggie before adoption. Auggie has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Auggie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.