“Aunt Birdie” Pet of the Day December 5

Meet “Aunt Birdie” our Pet of the Day.

Aunt Birdie is an easy-going girl who came to the shelter with several other dogs when their owner lost his home.

Birdie is good with kids and tolerant of dogs. She doesn’t mind them, she just isn’t interested in playing and prefers smaller dogs to big dogs.

Aunt Birdie is a great age. She is past all the puppy nonsense but still spunky enough for fun.

She is six years old, is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccines.

If you’re interested in adopting Aunt Birdie, please contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370, or stop by during open shelter hours. The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl St. in Mason.