Meet "Bindi", our Pet of The Day today. Bindi is a 4-year-old female mixed breed. She is a sweet girl who will play fetch all day long. Bindi has had some training and is always ready to show you how nice she can sit and stay. She loves having belly rubs and being with her people. Bindi has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Bindi by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.