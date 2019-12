Meet ‘Barlow”, our Pet of The Day today. Barlow is a 5-month-old male mixed breed puppy. He has a sweet personality and is full of puppy energy. Barlow is a large, lanky guy so he may have some hound in his family tree. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations but will need some boosters soon and he’s ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Barlow by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.