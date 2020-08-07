“Battenberg” Pet of The Day August 7

Meet “Battenberg”, our Pet of The Day today. Battenberg is a big goofy special needs guy. He has very little useful vision. He appears to see shadows and gets around pretty well but he will need a family with a predictable lifestyle.

He would not do well with toys and chairs that suddenly appear in places they weren’t before so older kids or adults would be best. He’s fine with dogs but would do best with an easy-going friend that won’t suddenly pounce on him.

He had no opinion on cats. He’s a great dog who is always happy and loves to roll over for belly rubs!

He is 6 years old. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. He came to the shelter as a stray.

His adoption fee is $49.00. If you are interested in meeting him, please stop the shelter, visit online , or call 517-676-8370.

The shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason, Mi 48854.

Shelter hours are 10:30-5pm Monday through Saturday; Wednesday we are open till 6pm.