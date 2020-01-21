“Bella” Pet of The Day January 21

Meet ‘Bella”, our Pet of The Day today. Bella is a female 8-year-old Lab-Pit mix. She’s a bit shy but is warming up to people in the shelter. She is heartworm-positive and is being treated for that. Those treatments will continue when she is adopted and costs are covered. Bella is a senior dog who really wants to go to a new forever family soon. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Bella by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.