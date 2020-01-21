“Bella” Pet of The Day January 21

Meet "Araminta", our Pet of The Day today. Araminta is a 3-year-old female mixed breed. She's a friendly girl who prefers to the top dog in a household.

Araminta is active and would love a family that will challenge her and play with her. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Araminta by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.