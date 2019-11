Meet “Blackie” Our Pet of the Day.

Blackie is a four-year-old Boston Terrier mix. She loves to go for walks and likes kids of all ages. She will sit and look at you when she needs to go out. Blackie has lived with dogs and cats.

If you are interested in adopting Blackie, contact Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or go to www.c-h-s-pets-dot-o-r-g.