“Bo” Pet of The Day October 21

Meet “Bo”, our Pet of The Day today. Bo is a male mixed breed. He’s ready to find his way into your heart and home. Bo has a good history with kids and other dogs, is super-handsome and will even tell you when he needs to go outside. He’s a 100% good boy! Bo is patiently waiting at the shelter to meet you today. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Bo by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.