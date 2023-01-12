LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bob, a shy and wiggly teenage pit bull, is looking for a nice home to call his own.

He does love people, but the shelter can sometimes be a scary place. Bob is always ready to snuggle, and should be fine with kids who are old enough to understand that he’s trying his best to be brave.

Bob seems to enjoy other dogs and would benefit from a playful canine companion.

He is 10 months old, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

You can inquire about Bob and other animals by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.