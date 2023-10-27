UPDATE: As of Friday, Oct. 27, Bogeyman has been adopted by a lucky family!

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bogeyman might have a scary name, but he’s a well-mannered guy — especially for a puppy.

Bogeyman is a big, goofy guy who loves everyone, including people and dogs, according to his friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. They said Bogeyman will make a great family dog for some lucky household.

Bogeyman is a sweet and goofy puppy looking for a loving home (Photo/ICACS).

“He is a fun, bouncy guy who has pretty decent manners and does well with other dogs — playful if they want to play, happy to wander if they don’t,” said Bogeyman’s ICACS pals.

Bogeyman’s adoption fee has been sponsored by Empire Motors of Lansing, so you can take him home with you for free. He’s 1 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

To find out more about Bogeyman, you can click here or call 517-676-8370. ICACS is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.