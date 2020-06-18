“Boggart” Pet of The Day June 18

Meet “Boggart”, our Pet of The Day today. Boggart is a sweet girl who came to the shelter when her family no longer had time to give her the attention she needed. She does well with other dogs and would enjoy an easy-going male to hang out with but our friends at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter think she would do best in a home with teens or adults.

She is 6 years old, and spayed.

She will need a patient family who understands that she will need time to relax in her new home before the sweet snuggly girl she shines through. Her foster parent says, “Boggart is a happy, friendly girl! She loves everybody! She has been treated well and knows the basic commands. She is a very good house pet, only chews on her toys, is crate trained, and does not have separation anxiety. She likes having a bed or blanket to mark spots to lie down and chew her toys.”

Boggart loves belly rubs and enjoys lying in sunny spots inside and outside. She walks very well on a leash and settles down quickly after play. Boggart sometimes gets mouthy so providing a dog toy that she can hold in her mouth alleviates this.

Boggart is good with other dogs, but she chases cats. She would love to live in home with another big dog to play with!

No cats (Boggart chases and growls at cats).

No children under 10 years old (Boggart is protective of her crate/bed and food and growls at other animals and may behave similarly with children).

She was an owner surrender when her former owners could no longer care for her. She is currently in foster care, as she has been recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament. She is 100% healed now, and ready to find her forever home!

If interested in meeting Boggart, please inquire about her on our website, ac.ingham.org or call the shelter at 517-676-8370.