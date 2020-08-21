“Bono” Pet of The Day August 21

Meet “Bono”, our Pet of The Day today. Bono is a big handsome boy who was found as a stray. He loves people almost as much as he loves to eat!

He’s a good boy but he is the kind of guy who loves attention but when he’s done, he’s done, so older kids are recommended. He should be fine with another easy-going cat and possibly even a well behaved dog. Bono loves to wrestle with stuffed toys. He’s been known to nap after a wrestling match, resting his head on the toy!

Bono is 4 years old, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays they are open till 6 pm. You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.

Normal cat adoption fees are $84.00. Don’t forget this Saturday is “Caturday” Saturday, where cat adoption fees are $25.00 all day! Cats older than six years, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months will be free on Caturdays! Bono will be $25.00 this Saturday.