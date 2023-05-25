MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Would anyone like to give Bredli a loving home?

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter took the furry guy in when his owner could no longer care for him.

Bredli has been wowing shelter caretakers with his stellar smile.

He seems to enjoy people and doesn’t mind other dogs. That being said, the two-year-old would be better with older children who don’t mind getting bounced on occasionally.

Bredli is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.

You can learn more about him by clicking here or by calling ICACS at 517-676-8370.