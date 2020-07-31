“Browser” Pet of the Day July 31

Meet “Browser”, our Pet of The Day today. Browser (he has very striking eyebrows!) is an outgoing guy who will reach through the bars to get your attention.

He loves attention but when he’s done, he’s done!

He will need an adult only home or one with cat savvy kids who understand a cat that says “Stop!”

He would probably be happiest as an only cat but might be fine with an easy-going friend who respects his space.

He came to the shelter as a stray.

Browser is 4 years old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays we are open till 6 pm.

You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.

Normal cat adoption fees are $84.00. Don’t forget this Saturday is “Caturday” Saturday, where cat adoption fees are $25.00 all day!

Cats older than six years, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months will be free on Caturdays!

Browser will be $25.00 this Saturday.