“Buddy” Pet of The Day December 26

Meet ‘Buddy”, our Pet of The Day today. Buddy is a young Rottweiler-mix male. He’s a good boy who needs a family with dog experience. Buddy is a little confused at the shelter but should be fine when he settles into his forever home. He could be good with another big dog but no small dogs or cats. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. If you have a big yard and are willing to help Buddy be the best dog he can be, contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.