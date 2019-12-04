“Buddy the Elf” Pet of the Day December 4

Meet “Buddy the Elf,” Our Pet of the Day.

Buddy is a 4-year-old black and white mixed breed.

He is playful and loves tennis balls. Buddy needs a good walking buddy and would prefer to be your one and only dog.

Buddy knows the commands “sit” and “down.”

He is a good boy who is ready to find his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Buddy, contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060, visit https://cahs-lansing.org/ or stop by the shelter located at 7095 West Grand River Avenue in Lansing during open hours.

