LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Butterfinger is an adorable pointer and boxer mix that came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter as a stray. She needs a loving forever home.

She absolutely loves other dogs and does great with play groups. Butterfinger would also do very well with children and would be comfortable in just about any home.

Butterfinger will definitely love your home if it has a nice backyard with another doggy in it she can play with.

She is 2 years old, vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.

You can inquire about Butterfinger and other pets at ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.