“Cadence” Pet of The Day June 19

Meet Cadence, our Pet of The Day today. Cadence is the sweetest girl! She came to the shelter as a very pregnant mom and has been in a foster home raising her kittens. The kittens are weaned and Cadence is ready to find her forever home.

She isn’t a cuddler but she enjoys being around people. She will need some time to settle in but once she does she enjoys petting and being brushed. She hasn’t been around any cats other than her kittens so she would probably be happiest as an only cat or with an easy-going friend.

Cadence does not like dogs. Her foster family tried! She is going to be an amazing cat for some lucky family.

She is 5 years old, spayed and microchipped.

If interested in meeting Cadence, please inquire about her on our website, ac.ingham.org or call the shelter at 517-676-8370.