“Callie” Pet of The Day August 21

Meet “Callie”, our Pet of The Day today. Callie is a 10-year-old female mixed breed. She is a larger dog who is gentle as can be. Callie weighs about 74 pounds and would be prefer to be the only dog in an adult-only home. She has lived with cats and gets along well them. Callie loves swimming, long walks, to have her head scratched and be near her people. Callie has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Callie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.