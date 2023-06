Look at those eyes 😍 (Photo/Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter)

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Another Friday, another Pet of the Day for you to swoon over.

Meet Peanut Butter, the sweet tiny tabby who ended up at the animal shelter with a large group of cats after her owner lost their house.

Look at that face! 😍 (Photo/Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter)

She’s friendly, outgoing and should do well in any home. What a lady!

Peanut Butter is two-years-old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about this little lady by clicking here or calling Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.