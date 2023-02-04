LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tobago is a handsome tabby boy that would love to be your cuddle buddy.

He was taken to the shelter after his owned moved in with somebody who is allergic to cats. His owner said Tobago is good with everybody — dogs, kids and other cats.

Tobago is a little confused and will need some help to come out of his shell. He’s trying his very best and would do well with somebody who is patient.

He’s friendly, but will play a game of hide-and-seek where he comes out of his hiding place for cheek rubs, then quickly runs back to his hiding spot when he no longer feels brave. Tobago likes to keep up this routine as he adjusts to his new living situation.

To inquire about Tobago and other pets, visit ac.ingham.org or call (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.