“Carol Danvers” Pet of The Day July 18

Meet “Carol Danvers”, our Pet of The Day today. Carol Danvers is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle dog mix. She’s a sweet girl who is a little confused over how she came to be in the shelter. Carol would do best in a home that is quieter and where she would be the only pet. She loves to take walks, play fetch and fight with the water that comes out of the hose. Carol has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about her by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.