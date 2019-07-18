“Carol Danvers” Pet of The Day July 18

Meet "Duncan", our Pet of The Day today. Duncan is a 5-year-old male mixed breed. One of Duncan's favorite things in the world is butt scratches! This good boy would prefer to be the only dog in the home so he can hog all the scratches. It is also best that if there are kids in the home that they be older. If you're interested in this fun guy, come visit him at the shelter and bring all the members of your household so we can make sure that everyone gets along well together! Duncan has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Duncan by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.