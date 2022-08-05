LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for an adorable mother and daughter feline duo to add to your home?

Pei and Wei came to shelter after their former owner’s allergies became too much to handle.

Pei is a sociable outgoing girl after she has time to settle in, while Wei is a little more reserved and needs more time.

Though Pei doesn’t mind children, Wei would prefer a quieter home.

Both have been indoor/outdoor cats so they will need patient families who can help them adjust to life as indoor cats.

While they do not need to be adopted together, Wei would love to stay with her mom or have the company of another cat in the home to help her settle in.

Pei is about 7 years old, spayed and vaccinated, and Wei is about 1 year old, spayed and vaccinated.

You can learn more about the feline pair by clicking here, or by calling 517-676-8370.