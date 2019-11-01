“Ceylon” Pet of the Day November 1

Meet “Ceylon,” our Pet of the Day.

Ceylon is a beautiful girl who came to the shelter as a stray and is now looking for her forever home.

She sits quietly in her kennel waiting to be noticed. She will hop up and come over for a rump or chin scratch. She is a sweet, affectionate girl who will fit into just about any cat-loving home. She is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. If you are interested in adopting her, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by during open shelter hours.

The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl Street in Mason.