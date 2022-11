LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Chelsea, a tabby kitty who came to the shelter with a group of cats that were living in rough conditions.

Chelsea required medical treatment and is still going through some recovery, but is healing very nicely.

She is ready to find a new home with a loving family. Chelsea would be happy in a home full of outgoing people.

Chelsea is 6-years-old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You can inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling (517) 676-8370.