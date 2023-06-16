MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Cherry Garcia is a groovy cat who came to the shelter after he was found living at a red-tagged house.

He was a little worse for wear but he healed up nicely and is ready for a new home.

Cherry Garcia is quite the little rock star and is quick to run up and ask for your attention.

He should do well in just about any home!

Cherry Garcia is 3-years-old, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can inquire about Cherry Garcia and other pets by checking out the Ingham County Animal Shelter’s website, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.