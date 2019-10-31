“Chiva” Pet of the Day October 31

Meet “Chiva,” our Pet of the Day. Chiva is a beautiful 3-year-old girl who came to the shelter as a stray. She has not been well treated, but is already coming around now that she’s finding out that people can be kind. Chiva will need a patient family to help her become the confident girl she is inside. Chiva is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Chiva, please contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by during open shelter hours at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.

