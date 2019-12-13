“Columbia” Pet of the Day December 13

Meet “Columbia,” Our Pet of the Day.

Columbia is a sweet, frightened senior who wants nothing more than a quiet place to relax.

If you wait patiently, she will come over and gently ask for some attention.

She would probably be happier in a quieter adult home or one with older, gentle children. She would be fine with another easy going cat, but probably wouldn’t enjoy a bouncy dog or a playful kitten.

She is not afraid to tell you how she is feeling though. She is on a special diet.

Columbia came to the shelter as a stray.

She is seven years old. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in adopting her, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open hours. The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl Street in Mason.