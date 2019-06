Meet “Cotton”, our Pet of The Day today. Cotton is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix male. He was found as a stray. Cotton is a friendly guy and seems to get along well with other small dogs and adults. He enjoys going on walks, his toys and sleeping in his own bed. Cotton has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about him at the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.