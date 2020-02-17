“Crocodile” Pet of The Day February 17

Meet “Crocodile”, our Pet of The Day today. Crocodile is a 2-year-old, male Domestic Longhair cat. He’s a handsome guy who doesn’t mind spending time alone. Crocodile may tolerate a calm dog or cat companion. He’s a quiet cat who just enjoys being part of a family, even if he’s just calmly watching all the action. Crocodile has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can meet him today at the Capital Area Humane Society by calling 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org