“Crystal” Pet of The Day September 17

Meet “Crystal”, our Pet of The Day today. Crystal is a sweet older husky looking for a home where she can get some TLC.

She is in need of some extra calories and some good food to get her coat looking shiny again. She is not an affectionate snuggler but she likes people and seems to be looking for a special person to love.

She would enjoy a big back yard or someone who enjoys long walks and hikes in the woods. She should be fine with older kids and easy-going dogs but probably wouldn’t enjoy being hugged by a small child or being jumped on by a bouncy dog.

She ignored cats here at the shelter but we suspect that when she’s all settled in she might chase one if it runs!

Crystal came to the shelter as a stray, so not much is known about her history.

She is 7 years old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about her by visiting online here or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.