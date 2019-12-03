“Cuddles” Pet of The Day December 3

Meet "Ace", our Pet of the Day today. Ace is a big goofy lab mix looking for an active family or one with a big backyard. He's a bouncy guy so older kids who are used to big dogs are recommended. He was too busy to notice the cats at the shelter but we suspect he will chase one just for the fun of watching it run. Ace has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Ace by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517- 676-8370 or visit us at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.