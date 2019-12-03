“Cuddles” Pet of The Day December 3

Meet “Cuddles”, our Pet of The Day today. Cuddles is a 16-week-old male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He’s a handsome little guy with a beautiful brown and black tiger-striped coat. Cuddles loves to cuddle, is good with kids and even plays with dogs. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. There are lots of kittens available for adoption today. You can learn more about Cuddles and all the kittens by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at www.chspets.org.