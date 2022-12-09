LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Culver is a cute little manx cat in need of a new forever home.

She came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter with a brother kitty when her elderly owner’s health declined and could no longer care for her.

Culver is a very friendly kitty who would do well with adults in a quiet home. She is tolerant of small children, but would prefer a home without them.

She does well with cats, but does not care for dogs.

Culver is 5-years-old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Through Saturday, Dec. 10, Ingham County Animal and Shelter is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event. Cat adoption fees are reduced to $10.

To inquire about Culver and other lovely animals, visit ac.ingham.org or call (517) 676-8370.