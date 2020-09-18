“Cummings” Pet of The Day September 18

Meet “Cummings”, our Pet of The Day today. Cummings is a handsome long haired guy who always has a story to tell.

He’s friendly and outgoing and loud but as sweet as they come.

He should be fine with kids and cats and doesn’t seem phased by dogs.

He is thin so he could use some extra calories and some TLC but he’s going to be a great cat for some lucky person!

He is 2 years old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

He came to the shelter as a stray.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting online here or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Once again, Caturday Saturday is this Saturday, where cat adoption prices will be $25 for cats and kittens. Seniors cats over 7yrs old, and long term resident cats are free!