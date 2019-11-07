“Daisy Mae” Pet of the Day

Meet “Daisy Mae” our Pet of the Day. Daisy Mae is a sweet 8-year-old senior Chihuahua who was surrendered when her owner’s health declined.

She is quite frightened but will be much happier in a quieter, adult home.

She wouldn’t mind another small dog for a friend, but would not get along with a big dog.

She would be fine with gentle children who come to visit.

She would be a great dog for another senior who needs some company.

Daisy Mae is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

If you’re interested in adopting her, please contact Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open hours. The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl Street in Mason.