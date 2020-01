Meet "Fidel", our Pet of The Day today. Fidel is an 8-year-old male terrier mix. He's a friendly, happy little guy. Fidel seems to get along with everyone he meets and would make a great companion for some lucky person or family. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Fidel by contacting the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson at 517-787-7387.