“Daria” Pet Of The Day June 5

Meet "Lilly", our Pet Of The Day today. Lilly is a 9-year-old female mix. She came from another shelter so her history is a bit of a mystery. Lilly is shy but will warm to you, especially if you have treats! She is housebroken and knows her basic commands. It would be a good idea for Lilly to meet the entire family before adoption. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Lilly by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-online.org.