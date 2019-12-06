“Delight” Pet of the Day December 6

Meet “Delight,” our Pet of the Day.

Delight came to the shelter with her kittens.

They are grown and have homes of their own so it’s time for her to have one too.

She loves people, but older kids are recommended.

She is not a fan of other cats. She is more of a queen of the castle kind of girl.

Delight may not always live up to her name, but she’s a fun cat and will bring a lot of joy to the family.

She is two years old, spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Delight, please contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open hours.

The shelter is located at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.