“Delta” Pet of The Day October 17

Meet “Delta”, our Pet of The Day today. Delta is an 8-year-old female mixed breed. She’s came in as a stray but someone must have loved her at one time because she was found with a nice bandanna around her neck. Delta loves people but is easily frightened so she’ll need a patient family to help her feel safe and loved. Delta has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Delta by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.