LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Diglett is a sweet older Akita/Boxer mix who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter when his owner became homeless.

Shelter staff said they’ve had Diglett in before, and know a bit about his past. He’s been through a lot of upheaval and has been an outdoor dog for most of life.

But in spite of everything, he has known to be the best boy. His owner said he’s housebroken, crate-trained, and good with children, cats and dogs.

Staff said he hasn’t done great in playgroup, but isn’t bothered by dogs he passes.

Diglett can take some time to warm up to strangers, but will be a great dog for somebody who can give him a stable home and time to settle in.

He is 7 years old, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can inquire about Diglett and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.