MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Chameleon is a friendly boy who came to the shelter with several other cats when their owner lost his home.

He’s scared and confused but is trying his best to be brave. He loves cheek rubs and will ask for more with nose boops and side swipes.

Chameleon is quiet and affectionate and will make a nice companion for a lucky adopter.

He is 3 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about Chameleon and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.