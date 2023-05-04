MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Savannah is a sweet older mastiff who’s looking for happily ever after home.

She was very thin when she came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter but is steadily gaining weight back.

The family who takes her home will need to get her on a schedule where she is fed several times per day.

Savannah will do fine with older kids and would love a calmer home where she can feel safe and loved.

She is 6 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn about Savannah and other animals who need a home by clicking here or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.